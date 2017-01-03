Deputy fatally shoots Kentucky man on I-64 in Indiana
Authorities say a sheriff's deputy fatally shot a Kentucky man after he crashed into a police vehicle on Interstate 64 in southern Indiana. State police say 45-year-old Richard A. Jackson of Louisville was killed in the shooting about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on a rural stretch of highway near the Crawford County town of English.
