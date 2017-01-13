Dealer first in KY to get life senten...

Dealer first in KY to get life sentence for fentanyl OD death

The man became the first in Kentucky to receive a life sentence after a Madison County's resident overdose death. Dealer first in KY to get life sentence for fentanyl OD death The man became the first in Kentucky to receive a life sentence after a Madison County's resident overdose death.

