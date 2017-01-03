Davis to compete in MTNA Senior Vocal competition -
Ally Davis, a Banner native, will travel to Columbia, South Carolina to compete as a division finalist in the MTNA Senior Vocal competition later in the month. Davis, the daughter of Barry and Betty Davis, earned the opportunity after winning the Kentucky Division of the MTNA Vocal Competition.
