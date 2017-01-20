Change of Time for StageOne's Movie Series, NEWSIES
Come see this amazing musical on the big screen at the Kentucky Center, Bomhard Theater on February 18, 2017 at 11am. In this musical, homeless New York City newsboy Jack "Cowboy" Kelly befriends two newcomers to his trade, brothers David and Les Jacobs.
