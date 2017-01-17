Businessman pleads guilty in jail exp...

Businessman pleads guilty in jail expansion kickback scheme

Federal prosecutors say a business owner has pleaded guilty for his role in a conspiracy that included kickbacks and concealment of costs associated with work performed on the Fulton County Detention Center expansion project. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky says 79-year-old Michael Homra pleaded guilty Friday to wire fraud.

