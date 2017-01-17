Businessman pleads guilty in jail expansion kickback scheme
Federal prosecutors say a business owner has pleaded guilty for his role in a conspiracy that included kickbacks and concealment of costs associated with work performed on the Fulton County Detention Center expansion project. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky says 79-year-old Michael Homra pleaded guilty Friday to wire fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|14 min
|Jay
|256,545
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|CriminalForever
|158,109
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|Jan 18
|Ebony
|1,261
|LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16)
|Jan 14
|un agenda 21
|7
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 11
|no secret
|352
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Jan 10
|Forward Observer
|53
|G-D is! (Oct '14)
|Jan 9
|T imGolden
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC