BSCTC Library Seminar Series to prese...

BSCTC Library Seminar Series to present Kentucky Chautauqua of Jemima Boone -

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Floyd County Times

The Library Seminar Series and the Diversity Committee at Big Sandy Community and Technical College is proud to present the Kentucky Chautauqua of Betsy Smith as Jemima Boone. This performance will take place on Wednesday, January 25 at 10:50 a.m. in the Gearheart Auditorium on the Prestonsburg campus of BSCTC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 38 min Crossroads50 256,330
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 hr Catoholic 157,963
LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16) Jan 14 un agenda 21 7
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 11 no secret 352
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... Jan 10 Forward Observer 53
G-D is! (Oct '14) Jan 9 T imGolden 8
News Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton Jan 6 Black Lives Matter 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,817 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC