BSCTC Library Seminar Series to present Kentucky Chautauqua of Jemima Boone

The Library Seminar Series and the Diversity Committee at Big Sandy Community and Technical College is proud to present the Kentucky Chautauqua of Betsy Smith as Jemima Boone. This performance will take place on Wednesday, January 25 at 10:50 a.m. in the Gearheart Auditorium on the Prestonsburg campus of BSCTC.

