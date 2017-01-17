BSCTC interim president attends Chamber Legislative Meet and Greet -
Dr. Alan Scheibmeir, interim president of Big Sandy Community and Technical College, attended a Legislative Meet and Greet sponsored by the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce, Paintsville/Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, Hazard/Perry County Chamber of Commerce, Letcher County Chamber of Commerce and Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, January 12 at the Mountain Arts Center. "I want to commend our chambers of commerce for hosting such an outstanding event," said Scheibmeir.
