BSCTC hosts Kentucky Chautauqua of Je...

BSCTC hosts Kentucky Chautauqua of Jemima Boone -

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Floyd County Times

Betsy Smith portrayed Jemima Boone during a special Kentucky Chautauqua performance on the Prestonsburg campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College on Wednesday. Kentucky Chautauqua is an exclusive presentation of the Kentucky Humanities Council, Inc. with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 14 min Uncle Tab 257,009
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 17 min usa 158,344
Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware! Wed Joe M 1
Connie simpson Wed Lover 5
KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10) Tue Yessir 4
News Ashley Judd's grandmother skeptical of Senate run (Nov '12) Mon Catfan 22
Kentucky child support laws (May '08) Jan 18 Ebony 1,261
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,385 • Total comments across all topics: 278,276,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC