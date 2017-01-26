BSCTC hosts Kentucky Chautauqua of Jemima Boone -
Betsy Smith portrayed Jemima Boone during a special Kentucky Chautauqua performance on the Prestonsburg campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College on Wednesday. Kentucky Chautauqua is an exclusive presentation of the Kentucky Humanities Council, Inc. with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|14 min
|Uncle Tab
|257,009
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|17 min
|usa
|158,344
|Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware!
|Wed
|Joe M
|1
|Connie simpson
|Wed
|Lover
|5
|KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Yessir
|4
|Ashley Judd's grandmother skeptical of Senate run (Nov '12)
|Mon
|Catfan
|22
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|Jan 18
|Ebony
|1,261
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC