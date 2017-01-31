Beshear: Kentuckians to receive estim...

Beshear: Kentuckians to receive estimated $6.8M from Western Union fraud settlement

Read more: West Kentucky News

Kentucky Press News Service FRANKFORT - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear Tuesoday announced that Western Union has agreed to pay an initial estimate of $6.8 million to Kentuckians who have been victims of fraud induced wire transfers involving the company. Beshear said in a statement that much of the money will go to repay senior citizens who are particularly targeted and victimized by many of the scams that utilize Western Union.

