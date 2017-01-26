Bardstown Bourbon Co. announces first...

Bardstown Bourbon Co. announces first distilling partnership

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The company says Western Spirits Beverage Co. will work with its team to produce whiskey for Western Spirits' brand portfolio at the Bardstown distillery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 14 min ChromiuMan 158,489
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 15 min Jay 257,507
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Sun Clark 354
Pain Clinic Jan 27 Michelle 1
Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware! Jan 25 Joe M 1
Connie simpson Jan 25 Lover 5
KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10) Jan 24 Yessir 4
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,041 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC