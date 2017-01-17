Auto manufacturer adding 100 jobs in ...

Auto manufacturer adding 100 jobs in western Kentucky

Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

An automotive company in western Kentucky is expanding its operation and adding 100 jobs as part of a $26 million investment. Gov. Matt Bevin's office said in a news release Tuesday that A. Kayser Automotive Systems is expanding into a facility next door to its current plant in Fulton.

