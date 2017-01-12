Arts Day in Kentucky celebrates suppo...

Arts Day in Kentucky celebrates support for the arts

3 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Arts Day in Kentucky celebrates support for the arts By Tom Musgrave News from Kentucky Center for the Arts FRANKFORT, KY - The Kentucky Arts Council and arts organizations from across the state will celebrate Arts Day in Kentucky, 10am-1pmCT/11am-2pmET, in the Capitol Rotunda, 700 Capital Avenue in Frankfort. The arts council hosts Arts Day each year during the legislative session to bring awareness to the many roles the arts play in the Commonwealth.

