Army Engineers, Coast Guard Partner t...

Army Engineers, Coast Guard Partner to Chart U.S. Water Navigation's Future

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

In Kentucky's largest city, the Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers are pioneering the future of riverine, intracoastal and coastal navigation in the United States. A tug pushing 35 barges passes under the Vicksburg, Miss., bridges on the Mississippi River, Jan. 31, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 20 min Injudgement 255,805
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr usa 157,600
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 18 hr Forward Observer 53
G-D is! (Oct '14) Mon T imGolden 8
News Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton Jan 6 Black Lives Matter 2
I'm THE cancer survivor! Jan 6 NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert 2
NIGERIAN PRINCESSES in Trumped-Up SEX SCANDAL ! Jan 6 TRUMP a NIGERIAN ... 3
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,790 • Total comments across all topics: 277,804,502

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC