Animals 2 mins ago 7:13 p.m.Puppy trapped in debris, councilwoman calls it "wake-up call"
Louisville Metro Council Members spoke out Friday on an issue that almost cost a dog her life. City employees discovered a puppy in a pile of debris, behind vacant homes on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Fix News BS
|256,589
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|ChromiuMan
|158,117
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|Jan 18
|Ebony
|1,261
|LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16)
|Jan 14
|un agenda 21
|7
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 11
|no secret
|352
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Jan 10
|Forward Observer
|53
|G-D is! (Oct '14)
|Jan 9
|T imGolden
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC