Amazon picks Kentucky airport as site for air cargo hub

Kentucky landed a lucrative project Tuesday as e-commerce giant Amazon announced plans to build a worldwide air cargo hub at a northern Kentucky airport south of Cincinnati in a nearly $1.5 billion investment expected to create 2,700 jobs. Amazon, which already employs thousands at distribution centers in the state, deepened its ties with Kentucky by choosing Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as the place to support its growing fleet of Prime Air cargo planes.

