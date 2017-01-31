Amazon picks Kentucky airport as site for air cargo hub
Kentucky landed a lucrative project Tuesday as e-commerce giant Amazon announced plans to build a worldwide air cargo hub at a northern Kentucky airport south of Cincinnati in a nearly $1.5 billion investment expected to create 2,700 jobs. Amazon, which already employs thousands at distribution centers in the state, deepened its ties with Kentucky by choosing Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as the place to support its growing fleet of Prime Air cargo planes.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|8 min
|Uncle Tab
|257,680
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|20 min
|Illegitimatetrum P
|158,582
|Loretta Morgan
|14 hr
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
|Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware!
|Jan 25
|Joe M
|1
|Connie simpson
|Jan 25
|Lover
|5
