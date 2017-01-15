Affordable Care Act Repeal Would Cost Kentucky 56,000 Jobs
This spending loss is more than 2 percent of the state's GDP. Meanwhile, high-income Kentuckians would receive a tax cut of .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance News Net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Panks
|257,185
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|FFS
|158,434
|Pain Clinic
|Fri
|Michelle
|1
|Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware!
|Jan 25
|Joe M
|1
|Connie simpson
|Jan 25
|Lover
|5
|KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|4
|Ashley Judd's grandmother skeptical of Senate run (Nov '12)
|Jan 23
|Catfan
|22
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC