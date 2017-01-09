ACLU challenges Kentucky's new ultrasound abortion law
Fighting back against the Republican majority in Kentucky's legislature, abortion-rights supporters filed a federal lawsuit Monday aimed at blocking a new state law that requires women get an ultrasound and have the fetal images described to them before having an abortion. The American Civil Liberties Union went to court soon after Republican Gov. Matt Bevin signed the ultrasound bill into law - one of two abortion measures put on a fast track to passage last week from the GOP -led House and Senate in the first week of the 2017 session.
