ACLU and Kentucky's only abortion clinic sue over ultrasound law
The American Civil Liberties Union sued Kentucky state officials on Monday to block a new law that requires women seeking an abortion to first undergo an ultrasound and hear a description of the embryo or fetus. ACLU lawyers filed the lawsuit in federal court in Louisville on behalf of EMW Women's Surgical Center, which the lawsuit said is the sole licensed abortion facility in Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|Mickey402
|157,536
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Just call me ABE 2
|255,699
|G-D is! (Oct '14)
|8 hr
|T imGolden
|8
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|13 hr
|politically Incor...
|49
|Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton
|Jan 6
|Black Lives Matter
|2
|I'm THE cancer survivor!
|Jan 6
|NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert
|2
|NIGERIAN PRINCESSES in Trumped-Up SEX SCANDAL !
|Jan 6
|TRUMP a NIGERIAN ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC