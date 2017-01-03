ACLU and Kentucky's only abortion cli...

ACLU and Kentucky's only abortion clinic sue over ultrasound law

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The American Civil Liberties Union sued Kentucky state officials on Monday to block a new law that requires women seeking an abortion to first undergo an ultrasound and hear a description of the embryo or fetus. ACLU lawyers filed the lawsuit in federal court in Louisville on behalf of EMW Women's Surgical Center, which the lawsuit said is the sole licensed abortion facility in Kentucky.

