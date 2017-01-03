A lesson in geology
Photo submitted Pictured are: Brandy Calvert, Taylor Layne, Kaylan Layne, Kelcay Helton, Harley Gregory, Mecah Uhrig, Samantha Smith, Zoey Brock, Emma Price, Emma Lambdin, Lyssa Goodin and Allison Hubbard The Lone Jack 4-H Science Club met to learn about geology. They discovered the differences between rocks and minerals.
