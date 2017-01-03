a Better than not having any insurance at alla Obama says of Obamacare criticism from Kentucky

As Republicans take aim at his signature health care law, President Barack Obama defended its record in Kentucky and other states that expanded Medicaid, urging enrollees to press Republicans on their plans for providing health coverage if they scrap his efforts. Speaking on Friday to a Kentucky woman who signed up people for the health care plan, but who said many now are finding the Affordable Care Act "unaffordable and unusable," Obama said the plan's subsidies aren't as big as they should be.

