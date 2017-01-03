a Better than not having any insuranc...

a Better than not having any insurance at alla Obama says of Obamacare criticism from Kentucky

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

As Republicans take aim at his signature health care law, President Barack Obama defended its record in Kentucky and other states that expanded Medicaid, urging enrollees to press Republicans on their plans for providing health coverage if they scrap his efforts. Speaking on Friday to a Kentucky woman who signed up people for the health care plan, but who said many now are finding the Affordable Care Act "unaffordable and unusable," Obama said the plan's subsidies aren't as big as they should be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 11 min Fake News Fox 255,518
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 57 min ChromiuMan 157,375
News Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton Fri Black Lives Matter 2
I'm THE cancer survivor! Fri NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert 2
NIGERIAN PRINCESSES in Trumped-Up SEX SCANDAL ! Fri TRUMP a NIGERIAN ... 3
News News in Brief - 5:15 pm updated: Thu tad 3
I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09) Thu Ask Abbey Hoffman 156
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,291 • Total comments across all topics: 277,691,988

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC