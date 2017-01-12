54% of Americans aren't benefiting from Dow 20,000
As Wall Street cheered the Dow hitting 20,000 for the first time in history this week, Donna Coomer just shrugged. Coomer doesn't have a cent in the stock market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|40 min
|Betty
|158,358
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Jay
|257,019
|Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware!
|Wed
|Joe M
|1
|Connie simpson
|Wed
|Lover
|5
|KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|4
|Ashley Judd's grandmother skeptical of Senate run (Nov '12)
|Jan 23
|Catfan
|22
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|Jan 18
|Ebony
|1,261
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC