54% of Americans aren't benefiting fr...

54% of Americans aren't benefiting from Dow 20,000

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

As Wall Street cheered the Dow hitting 20,000 for the first time in history this week, Donna Coomer just shrugged. Coomer doesn't have a cent in the stock market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 40 min Betty 158,358
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 hr Jay 257,019
Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware! Wed Joe M 1
Connie simpson Wed Lover 5
KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10) Jan 24 Yessir 4
News Ashley Judd's grandmother skeptical of Senate run (Nov '12) Jan 23 Catfan 22
Kentucky child support laws (May '08) Jan 18 Ebony 1,261
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,192 • Total comments across all topics: 278,286,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC