5 chosen for induction into Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a ceremony will be held Feb. 2 at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning in Lexington. The inductees include best-seller author Barbara Kingsolver and author and poet Gayl Jones.
