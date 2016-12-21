2 killed in Kentucky crash on New Year's Day
State Trooper Robert Purdy says in a news release that 51-year-old Randall L. Sparks and 58-year-old Lloyd W. Sparks, both of Berea, were passengers in a car that collided with a pickup truck on U.S. 421 on Sunday. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|Just call me ABE 2
|255,118
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|9 min
|FFS
|157,104
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|5 hr
|M Clift
|42
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Dec 28
|Elf
|604
|1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate...
|Dec 27
|Della
|1
|Brittany getchel
|Dec 27
|Announced
|1
|Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08)
|Dec 23
|BRAC Builders Law
|10
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC