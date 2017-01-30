2 dead, 7 hurt after driver crashes i...

2 dead, 7 hurt after driver crashes into crowd at food truck

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Two pedestrians are dead and seven others injured after police say a drunken driver lost control of his vehicle and plowed into a crowd standing near a food truck in a Kentucky parking lot. Louisville Metro police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells news outlets that 37-year-old Chad Erdley was speeding when he struck a parked car and continued into the parking lot early Sunday, hitting nine people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 55 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 257,510
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 hr usa 158,498
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Sun Clark 354
Pain Clinic Jan 27 Michelle 1
Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware! Jan 25 Joe M 1
Connie simpson Jan 25 Lover 5
KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10) Jan 24 Yessir 4
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,461 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC