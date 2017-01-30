2 dead, 7 hurt after driver crashes into crowd at food truck

Two pedestrians are dead and seven others injured after police say a drunken driver lost control of his vehicle and plowed into a crowd standing near a food truck in a Kentucky parking lot. Louisville Metro police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells news outlets that 37-year-old Chad Erdley was speeding when he struck a parked car and continued into the parking lot early Sunday, hitting nine people.

