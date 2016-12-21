Watkins pre-files bill to lift nuclear moratorium

Looking to end a decades-old moratorium, State Rep. Gerald Watkins has pre-filed legislation designed to ultimately add Kentucky to the list of states allowing nuclear-generating power stations. Watkins, who was recently elected to another two-year term serving the 3rd House District, said his bill eliminating the 1980s-era moratorium builds on work he has done in previous legislative sessions.

