Unemployment rates down in 119 KY counties in November; Butler County's rate is 4.2 percent
Unemployment rates fell in 119 Kentucky counties between November 2015 and November 2016, and stayed the same in Carlisle County, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training. In addition, for the first time since December 2007, only one county, Magoffin , had a double-digit unemployment rate in November 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bbech tree news.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|55 min
|lol
|156,734
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Just call me ABE 2
|254,768
|Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Amber M Childers
|12
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Fri
|gubmint suckers
|23
|Severe Threat Going Down
|Dec 16
|Derek
|1
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Dec 15
|Centralia illinois
|350
|Help
|Dec 14
|Monterey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC