UK to expand medical school to southwestern Kentucky area
The University of Kentucky College of Medicine is expanding its medical school to south-central Kentucky and the western part of the state. The Bowling Green Daily News reports UK is partnering with The Medical Center and Western Kentucky University to bring the medical school to Warren County and the surrounding community.
