Trump bump hits several authors in 2016

Trump bump hits several authors in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Books by such familiar names as J.K. Rowling, Jeff Kinney and Bill O'Reilly were among the top sellers of 2016. But the most unexpected presidential election in memory also led to some unexpected successes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 min Skeeter 156,814
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr inbred Genius 254,763
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 3 hr ThomasA 26
News Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08) Dec 23 BRAC Builders Law 10
News Severe Threat Going Down Dec 16 Derek 1
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Dec 15 Centralia illinois 350
Help Dec 14 Monterey 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,697 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,653

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC