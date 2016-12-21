Southerners Of The Year: 'Southern Li...

Southerners Of The Year: 'Southern Living' magazine recognizes several Kentuckians

14 hrs ago

"Southern Living" magazine recently singled out 50 people who are "moving the South forward with groundbreaking nonprofits, impactful projects and innovative ideas." Locally, the trio behind Butchertown Grocery made the list.

