Sheltering in place: For students in Donald Trump-loving coal...
The only high school in Martin County, KY, is condemned. 45% of its minors live in poverty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Annual Community Diversity Breakfast set
|11 min
|Hero
|1
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|34 min
|Jay
|255,166
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|another viewer
|157,128
|I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09)
|7 hr
|Specialist
|155
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|16 hr
|M Clift
|42
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Dec 28
|Elf
|604
|1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate...
|Dec 27
|Della
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC