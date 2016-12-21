Republicans to target unions, expand school choice in states
Republicans are poised to use their newly attained capitol dominance to make Missouri the 27th right-to-work state prohibiting mandatory union fees. That is unless Kentucky's recently crowned GOP majorities can beat them to it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|55 min
|lol
|156,734
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Just call me ABE 2
|254,768
|Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Amber M Childers
|12
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Fri
|gubmint suckers
|23
|Severe Threat Going Down
|Dec 16
|Derek
|1
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Dec 15
|Centralia illinois
|350
|Help
|Dec 14
|Monterey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC