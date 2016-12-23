Rand Paul zings Trump administration in annual Festivus rant:...
Sen. Rand Paul, Republican from Kentucky, is continuing an annual Festivus tradition - an airing of grievances. What is Festivus, you ask? Heathen! It is a holiday created in a 1997 episode of "Seinfeld" known as "The Strike."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|54 min
|lol
|156,734
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Just call me ABE 2
|254,768
|Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Amber M Childers
|12
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Fri
|gubmint suckers
|23
|Severe Threat Going Down
|Dec 16
|Derek
|1
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Dec 15
|Centralia illinois
|350
|Help
|Dec 14
|Monterey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC