Progress Made in the Fight Against Hunger in Kentucky
During this season of gratitude and reflection, the members of the Kentucky Association of Food Banks would like to express our sincere appreciation to the thousands of Kentuckians who helped make substantial impact on hunger in the Commonwealth this year. Over 600,000 individuals received the equivalent of 58 million meals distributed by the seven regional Feeding America food banks in partnership with 800 local partners such as soup kitchens and shelters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|22 min
|IND
|254,787
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|24 min
|usa
|156,790
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|57 min
|not Al Sharpton
|25
|Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08)
|Dec 23
|BRAC Builders Law
|10
|Severe Threat Going Down
|Dec 16
|Derek
|1
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Dec 15
|Centralia illinois
|350
|Help
|Dec 14
|Monterey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC