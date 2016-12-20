Progress Made in the Fight Against Hu...

Progress Made in the Fight Against Hunger in Kentucky

During this season of gratitude and reflection, the members of the Kentucky Association of Food Banks would like to express our sincere appreciation to the thousands of Kentuckians who helped make substantial impact on hunger in the Commonwealth this year. Over 600,000 individuals received the equivalent of 58 million meals distributed by the seven regional Feeding America food banks in partnership with 800 local partners such as soup kitchens and shelters.

