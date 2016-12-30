Pegasus Theatre Announces 30th Young ...

Pegasus Theatre Announces 30th Young Playwrights Festival Lineup

Pegasus Theatre Chicago has announced the authors and plays being presented at the 30th Young Playwrights Festival, January 4 - 29 at Pegasus's resident home Chicago Dramatists , 773 N. Aberdeen. This year's world premieres, written by high school students and given a staged professional production, explore the theme of "Assumptions."

