Ole Miss recruiting: Can Wesley McGriff flip 4-star C.J. Avery?

Four-star safety C.J. Avery committed to Louisville via Twitter last week , but his close bond with recently-hired Ole Miss defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff is reason to believe the Rebels have a chance for the flip. Before last week's pledge, Avery told AL.com that McGriff, who coached Avery's father at Kentucky State in the late 90s is "one of the closest people I'm with in recruitment right now."

