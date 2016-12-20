New House majority to make a better, more prosperous Kentucky -
As we know, Kentuckians as a culture largely avoid change. On November 8, 2016, Kentuckians went against the nearly 100 year grain and elected a Republican majority in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|IND
|254,783
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Had Enough
|156,837
|1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate...
|3 hr
|Della
|1
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|4 hr
|not Al Sharpton
|31
|Brittany getchel
|7 hr
|Announced
|1
|Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08)
|Dec 23
|BRAC Builders Law
|10
|Severe Threat Going Down
|Dec 16
|Derek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC