New bridge between Indiana and Kentucky not on Apple Maps
A new bridge spanning the Ohio River between Indiana and Kentucky may be officially open, but does not appear on Apple Maps. The Courier-Journal of Louisville reports that drivers using the app could only see themselves floating over the river when they cross the new bridge, and that app kept rerouting them until they reach the other side.
