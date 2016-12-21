Mitch McConnell Blocked New Bipartisan Panel From Investigating Russian Hacks?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled during a 19 December 2016 television interview that he doesn't believe it is necessary to set up a special committee to investigate reported Russian hacks during the 2016 election. Making the comments during an interview are not the same as legislatively blocking the panel; McConnell also said he believes existing congressional intelligence committees, which are bipartisan, are capable of carrying out the investigation.

