Malta: Too early to say if plane hija...

Malta: Too early to say if plane hijackers had terror ties

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Hijackers diverted a Libyan commercial plane to Malta on Friday a... . This Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 photo shows a man with raised arms, left, standing next to an Afriqiyah Airways plane from Libya stopped on the tarmac at Malta's Luqa International airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr Skeeter 156,742
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 17 hr Just call me ABE 2 254,768
News Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08) Fri Amber M Childers 12
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... Dec 23 gubmint suckers 23
News Severe Threat Going Down Dec 16 Derek 1
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Dec 15 Centralia illinois 350
Help Dec 14 Monterey 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,224 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,803

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC