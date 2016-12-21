KYTC Considers Raising Speed Limit on US 60
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is considering raising the speed limit on Highway 60 around Owensboro to 65 mph from 55 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|36 min
|FFS
|156,705
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|254,735
|Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08)
|15 hr
|Amber M Childers
|12
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|21 hr
|gubmint suckers
|23
|Severe Threat Going Down
|Dec 16
|Derek
|1
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Dec 15
|Centralia illinois
|350
|Help
|Dec 14
|Monterey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC