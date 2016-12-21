Kentucky prisoner shot and killed after holding nurse hostage with homemade knife
KSP received a call of a hostage situation at the prison around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An inmate, David Carver, allegedly took a nurse hostage with an "improvised edged weapon."
