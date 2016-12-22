Kentucky J.C. Penney customer's racist tirade caught on video

The cellphone video shows a woman waiting for a cashier at a J.C. Penney store, shouting racist and discriminatory remarks at another customer who had apparently cut the line. In that moment, which was captured on camera at a store at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, the belligerent woman screamed at the accused line-cutter, who is apparently Hispanic, to "go back to wherever the f - you come from, lady."

