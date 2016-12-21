Kentucky holiday enforcement begins Monday, December 19Kentucky...
"As gasoline prices have dropped, people have been encouraged to get out and drive more," said Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. "That has pushed our fatality numbers up substantially."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|34 min
|FFS
|156,705
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|254,735
|Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08)
|15 hr
|Amber M Childers
|12
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|21 hr
|gubmint suckers
|23
|Severe Threat Going Down
|Dec 16
|Derek
|1
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Dec 15
|Centralia illinois
|350
|Help
|Dec 14
|Monterey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC