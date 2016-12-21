Kentucky electors cast votes for president and vice president -
Photo submitted Kentucky's eight Presidential Electors cast their ballots for President and Vice President of the United States this week in Frankfort. Kentuckians from across the Commonwealth gathered at the State Capitol this week to observe Kentucky's eight Presidential Electors cast their ballots for President and Vice President of the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|55 min
|lol
|156,734
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Just call me ABE 2
|254,768
|Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Amber M Childers
|12
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Fri
|gubmint suckers
|23
|Severe Threat Going Down
|Dec 16
|Derek
|1
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Dec 15
|Centralia illinois
|350
|Help
|Dec 14
|Monterey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC