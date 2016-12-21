Kentucky Department of Revenue warns of tax scams and recent schemes -
The Kentucky Department of Revenue wants all Kentuckians to be aware of possible schemes that are designed to steal identities and important personal information. As tax season approaches, the department, along with the Internal Revenue Service, and tax industry representatives, remind taxpayers to be on the lookout for an array of evolving tax scams related to identity theft and refund fraud.
