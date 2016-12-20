Kentucky Chamber leader outlines new ...

Kentucky Chamber leader outlines new opportunities for economic progress -

Floyd County Times

A new majority in the state House of Representatives presents an opportunity for success for pro-business legislation that has failed to win passage in the General Assembly despite broad support, according to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President and CEO Dave Adkisson delivered that message during recent meetings with more than a dozen local chambers of commerce, where he outlined the Kentucky business community's goals for the 2017 legislative session.

Read more at Floyd County Times.

