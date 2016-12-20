Kentucky Chamber leader outlines new opportunities for economic progress -
A new majority in the state House of Representatives presents an opportunity for success for pro-business legislation that has failed to win passage in the General Assembly despite broad support, according to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President and CEO Dave Adkisson delivered that message during recent meetings with more than a dozen local chambers of commerce, where he outlined the Kentucky business community's goals for the 2017 legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|FFS
|156,835
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|16 min
|not Al Sharpton
|31
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Injudgement
|254,781
|Brittany getchel
|2 hr
|Announced
|1
|Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08)
|Dec 23
|BRAC Builders Law
|10
|Severe Threat Going Down
|Dec 16
|Derek
|1
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Dec 15
|Centralia illinois
|350
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC