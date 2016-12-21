Judge reprimanded for threatening girls with foster care after they refused to vacation with father
A Kentucky District Court Judge has been publicly reprimanded after she threatened to place two girls in foster care after they refused to go on vacation with their father. According to the Commission, Judge Embry engaged in misconduct in office and several parts of the Canons of the Code of Judicial Conduct.
