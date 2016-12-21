Judge reprimanded for threatening gir...

Judge reprimanded for threatening girls with foster care after they refused to vacation with father

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A Kentucky District Court Judge has been publicly reprimanded after she threatened to place two girls in foster care after they refused to go on vacation with their father. According to the Commission, Judge Embry engaged in misconduct in office and several parts of the Canons of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 56 min Harassed by rev 157,005
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Jay 254,937
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Wed Elf 604
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... Dec 28 POPS 32
News 1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate... Dec 27 Della 1
Brittany getchel Dec 27 Announced 1
News Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08) Dec 23 BRAC Builders Law 10
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,585 • Total comments across all topics: 277,469,070

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC