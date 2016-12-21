Hidey the cat gets makeover after matted 'dreadlocks' are shaved off body

'Get my work off your walls!': Ivanka Trump hit by protest from artists demanding their work be removed from her famous home because they're 'embarrassed' to be associated with her family Jury recommends death penalty for sex offender dubbed 'Jaws' who murdered four women while wearing an ankle monitor - and he AGREES with the verdict North Carolina Senate REJECTS repeal of controversial 'bathroom bill' - leaving transgender people banned from using the toilet of their choice Professional poker player Phil Ivey is ordered to pay Atlantic City casino $10million by judge who says he had an unfair advantage in knowing how cards were arranged Ikea pays out $50 million to parents of three toddlers who were all killed when the store's dressers fell on them EXCLUSIVE: Founder of Facebook 'fact checker' site which will arbitrate on 'fake news' is accused of defrauding website to pay for ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.