Harmon releases audit of sheriffa s tax settlement

15 hrs ago

State Auditor Mike Harmon released the audit of the sheriff's settlement - 2014 taxes for Floyd County Sheriff John P. Hunt - earlier in the month. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff.

