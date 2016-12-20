Hall's Cafeteria closes after 60+ years
A Butchertown staple will close its doors for the final time on Friday. Hall's Cafeteria, located off Story Avenue will close after more than 60 years in business.
Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
